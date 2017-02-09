Soldier Convicted For Assaulting MDC-T Supporter

CHIREDZI - Resident Magistrate Constance Mtandwa recently slapped a soldier with the 5 Brigade in Kwekwe with a 30 day prison sentence or a US$100 fine for assaulting an opposition MDC-T activist on political grounds.

Hardlife Makuyana was convicted on his own plea of guilty after admitting that he had bashed Brighton Dzvova for wearing an MDC-T t-shirt.

Dzvova told the court that the act was in defence of his Commander-in-Chief President Robert Mugabe whom Dzvova had apparently insulted by wearing opposition party regalia.

It was also heard that the soldier had called the complaint a sell-out and promised to completely deal with him come 2018.

Magistrate Mtandwa, however, made it clear that nobody was allowed to put the law into their own hands as any perceived criminal acts must be reported to the police.

State papers indicated that on February 9, 2017 at Vhurumuku business centre, Tshovani Township, Makuyana assaulted Dzvova for wearing his MDC-T t-shirt. He also accused him of being a sell-out while pushing him by his neck and threatening to personally deal with him during the anticipated 2018 general elections.

Galdmore Gwara prosecuted.

TellZim