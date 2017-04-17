Mnangagwa Plays Down Zanu PF Internal Wars

By Staff Reporter

Harare, April 17, 2017 - VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the current Zanu PF infighting was healthy for a beleaguered party which he says has sailed through waves of internal conflict since formation early 1960s.

The VP was speaking to State media in a televised interview weekend.

Zanu PF has been rocked by infighting which has intensified over the past three years leading to a fierce purge on then Vice President Joice Mujuru and dozens of her allies.

The VP has, until recently, been under siege from a party faction which accuses him of attempts to dethrone President Robert Mugabe. He denies the accusations.

He however seems to have turned the tables against party rivals with a recent siege on party political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and the latter’s half brother Dickson Mafios, who is Zanu PF chair for Mashonaland Central.

Kasukuwere is accused of setting up parallel Zanu PF structures to topple President Mugabe, accusations he also denies.

The past weeks have also seen party women’s league national executives Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka forced to surrender party posts following national demonstrations by party structures for their ouster for allegedly undermining the First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

But Mnangagwa insists all this was characteristic of a healthy party which has been strengthened by decades of internal fissures.

“The squabbles make us stronger and more sharpened to deal with issues,” Mnangagwa said.

“If everything dies and there are no squabbles, and there is nothing, I would be very worried.

“When these things happen, you now know what people are thinking and you know what to do to resolve the misthinking.”

The infighting climaxed 2014 when Vice President Joice Mujuru and her allies were dislodged from the party for allegedly fanning factionalism.

Current hostilities are thought to be fuelled by President Mugabe’s imminent exit from politics either through a voluntary relinquishing of power, incapacitation or a worse misfortune.