Ex-State Procurement Boss Plunges To Own Death

Former State Procurement Board (SPB) chairperson Charles Kuwaza died this morning in a suspected case of suicide.

Eyewitnesses said Kuwaza arrived at his offices at Club Chambers in the capital accompanied by his wife.

It is said the former SPB boss went up to his offices on the ninth floor of the building and left his wife in the vehicle.

When the wife made a follow up at least half an hour later, Kuwaza’s lifeless body was found on the road.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson chief superintendent Paul Nyathi says they are investigating the suspected suicide.

When the ZBC News arrived at the scene Kuwaza’s body had been retrieved and put into a metal coffin by the police.

Kuwaza was facing five counts of corruption involving over US$1 million and 2.5 million Zimbabwean dollars.

He was freed on US$2 000 bail on the 24th of last month.

ZBC