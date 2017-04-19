Government Pays Soldiers Their 2016 Bonuses

By Staff Reporter

Harare, April 19, 2017 – CASH STRAPPED government has started paying civil servants their outstanding 2016 bonuses with members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and the health sector first to receive their dues.

This was confirmed by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira while speaking to State media on Tuesday.

“We staggered the payment of bonuses and we promised the civil servants that the bonuses will be paid starting April. We have paid the first batch of civil servants their 2016 13th cheques.

“We are still in a difficult situation financially but when we make promises as government, we make sure that we fulfil them. The other civil servants will receive their bonuses as promised,” Mupfumira said.

The staggered payment of civil servants’ 13th cheque follows a government agreement with civil servants earlier this year to pay the bloated workforce their bonuses.

This is after civil servants vehemently rejected a government attempt to substitute their bonus pays with residential stands.

Government has targeted the last batch of civil servants for August this year.

Police and prisons are set to receive their dues in May while teachers will receive theirs in June with the rest to receive theirs in August.

Some vocal civil servants’ groups have previously grumbled on why government preferred to pay soldiers ahead of the rest.