Tsvangirai, Mujuru Pledge Coalition Pact

By Staff Reporter

Harare, April 20, 2017 – OPPOSITION MDC-T and NPP leaders, Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding pledging their parties’ commitment to a merger when contesting next year’s elections.

The MoU was signed at Tsvangirai’s private home in Harare's Highlands suburb, which the former prime minister has often used as a venue when briefing the media.

Speaking at a brief signing ceremony, Tsvangirai said in comments to the media that the MoU was the first step in what is supposed to be a process that shall outline the two parties’ working agreement going into elections.

“It outlines our desire to work together, to pursue our clear objectives, which is having an alliance leading to fighting elections and creating a government that is going to pursue a democratisation and transformative agenda,” he said.

Mujuru on her part said she and her party were elated by the two opposition parties’ commitment to a pre-election deal.

“From us as the leadership of the National People’s party and the rest of the National People’s Party members, supporters and sympathisers, I would like to say our happiness is immeasurable because a lot of people in Zimbabwe have been asking us questions.

“How are you going to do it? How are you going to make the way forward? When are you going to be meeting with your colleagues of the opposition parties?

“And I have been telling them not everyone in the opposition party is going to our signing of the Memorundum of Understanding. We have taken more than six months of consulting, discussing, making ourselves understand as to what expectations our people have or should be given from the two of us and I am happy to say today is the day.”

Tsvangirai and Mujuru have continuously ignored invitations to join the Coalition of Democrats (Code), another grouping of smaller opposition parties at pains to form the nucleus of the country’s envisaged grand coalition.

The MDC-T argues most political parties seeking a merger with his party have no evidence of any grassroots support and were seeking to piggyback on the former GNU partner's popularity.

President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party have often dismissed any opposition coalition formed to contest the ruling party.