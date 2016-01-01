Cops Quiz Zanu PF MP Over Harare Violence

POLICE in Harare on Tuesday reportedly quizzed Zanu PF Harare provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, over his alleged role in the intra-party clashes that rocked the capital last week.

The violence involved rival Zanu PF youth groups sympathetic to Mashayamombe and the party’s provincial administration secretary, George Mashavave.

But, the Harare South legislator on Wednesday denied the reports, saying: “Nothing of that sort happened. If I had been arrested, you would have seen me at the courts.”

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was unaware of the incident.

Party sources said Mashayamombe was briefly interrogated while attending Independence celebrations at the National Sports Stadium and asked to report at Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section before the end of this week.

NewsDay