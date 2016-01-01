Zim Journalist Gunned Down In South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it's probing the death of Godknows Nare.

The Zimbabwean journalist and filmmaker was killed in an apparent shootout with police on Monday.

Nare was best known for his satirical film, Great Britain’s Most Mischievous Son, which is about the fictional death of President Robert Mugabe.

Metro Police say they had been tracking a hijacked vehicle when the occupants of Nare’s car opened fire.

But, the Ipid says they haven't found any early indications that shots were fired at police.

Nare's family says he had turned his life around since his armed robbery arrest in 1995.

He was now making a living through his film work.

