Zanu PF Economic 'Gymnastics' Futile - PDP

By Staff Reporter

Harare, April 22, 2017 – THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the current government’s economic “gymnastics” as the Zanu PF led administration tries all tricks to tame a stubborn economy that has failed to respond to its solutions.

This follows bond notes’ failure to ease worsening cash shortages, something that has prompted the same government to decree the use of goats and other livestock as forms of payment and security.

“The Movable Property Bill is failure; the goats announcement is insanity at the highest level. Both are an admission to incompetence, cluelessness, ignorance & proof beyond reasonable doubt that the peasants have run out of ideas if ever they had any,” said PDP in a statement.

Government has also introduced a slew of other ad hoc directives which ex-finance minister Tendai Biti’s party describes as “economic gymnastics and machine gun policy pronouncements”.

These include restricting cash back in retail outlets to a paltry $20.

PDP accuses the Zanu PF led of deliberately avoiding more sustainable solutions for fear of losing power.

“...The Bill just reflects Zanu PF’s lack of will to institute real reform, we have always stated that they are incapable,” said the opposition party.

“We stated that a currency is a measure and indicator of the existence or otherwise of a social contract. A currency reflects in part the respect and confidence that the citizen has in the state or government.

“Cutting down on cash backs, introducing the bond note or the cynical, disrespectful and contemptuous pronouncement of goats as legal tender will still be subjected to the test of economic principles.

“Forget about the obvious madness around the whole concept of butter trade in the 21st century.”