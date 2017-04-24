Closure Of Asbestos Mines Fueling Child Marriages - MP

By Debra Ndlovu

Harare, April 24, 2017 - THE revival of the Shabanie-Mashava Mines (SMM) is a concern for legislators who recently urged government to expedite the identification of a suitable investor for the once thriving mining giant.

In a motion to parliament, Zvishavane-Ngezi legislator John Holder said the plight of former workers of the two asbestos mines required urgent attention from government and the responsible ministry.

“The workers have not been paid, infrastructure is becoming an eyesore,” he said.

“The government had allocated Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) the mines but is failing to resuscitate that mine.”

The same sentiment was echoed by Southerton MP, Gift Chimanikire who deplored social decadence brought about by the closure of the mines.

“What is happening at Shabanie and Mashava mines is tragic as shown by child marriages as parents had to marry off their daughter to survive,” he said.

He added that the ZMDC has proven that it could not run mines as shown by other mines where it has failed to run the businesses.

The legislators also called for the return of the asbestos mining deposits to previous owner Mutumwa Mawere, who is now resident in South Africa.

“We should return the assets to Mawere so that he can resuscitate the mines and I hope Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will take up the issue with Cabinet,” said Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba.

The legislators also called for the recall of the former managers and workers who have experience to run the mine properly.

Once a thriving asbestos mine, SMM was a key exports earner for the country and was controversially expropriated by government from Mawere in 2004.

SMM operated Gaths Mine in Mashava and Shabanie Mine in Zvishavane.