Chief Threatens To Seize Cattle From Fees Defaulting Parents

BIKITA - Chief Mabika of Bikita has warned parents to pay their children's school fees on time and clear up any arrears they may have or risk new harsh measures he will take against fees defaulters.

Chief Mabika made the threats recently while addressing cotton farmers at Chiremwaremwa in Bikita where he accused non-paying parents of stunting the development of local schools.

He threatened to do a follow-up on all parents who owe schools, confiscate and sell their cattle to recover what is due to schools.

"Zvikoro zviri kuchema nevabereki kuti hamusi kuda kubhadharira vana venyu mari yechikoro. Manje ini ndakatotaura nemapurisa kare nana mudhumeni kuti pamuchaenda kumarket ndichatora mombe kune umwe neumwe ane chikwereti ndichitengesa kuti ndibhadhare zvikwereti zvenyu (There are complaints from the schools that you do not want to pay up. I have already spoken to the police and agritex officers that I follow you to the market and confiscate your cattle so that I can pay up what you owe)," said Chief Mabika.

He also warned parents not to accept goodies that their girl children bring home if they are not sure about the origins of the goods saying that was feeding the scourge of child marriages and sexual abuse.

"Musatambire grocery rinouya nevanasikana ramusingazive kuti ratengwa nani nekuti musi waachauya nenhumbu achakuudzai kuti maidya grocery rangu maiti rinobvepi (Do not accept it when your daughters bring groceries that you do not know who bought it because one day she will come back pregnant," said Chief Mabika.

TellZim