Disabled Occupants Thrown Out Of City Flat

Harare – THE dark clouds dangled threateningly in the sky with the unmistakable promise of more rain.

The wintry breeze, rather biting in its chill, blew through the open street, just outside the empty Masterson Home at 85 Baines Avenue in Zimbabwe’s capital city Harare.

For a 50 metre stretch, or even longer, by the roadside, rested all manner of tousled and heaped stuff: fridges, mattresses, wardrobes, stoves, and the rest.

Around a small blaze thanks to two big, chance logs of firewood, the former residents of the vacant building, sat in a close imperfect circle warming up themselves like a small family, mainly in wheelchairs.

It is almost a week since Wednesday, April 19, 2017, when they were finally evicted: the Deputy Sheriff with the help of riot police chucked them out from the former disabled people’s home owned by the Leonard Cheshire Home Zimbabwe Central Trust.

It came after a long court struggle spanning over a decade.

A greying elderly woman, who could scarcely speak due to the extent of her disability only mumbled, “It is painful…” seated close to the fire.

Huddled closely – eating sadza and kapenta served by “well-wishers” at lunch time – the former residents told the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) the little they could say of this unusual eviction from the yellow building about a toddler’s stone throw away inside the fastened gates.

“Our belongings have been socked in the rain,” said Atmore Demberwa, 48, seated beside a bed covered in plastic to protect it from the April’s rain.

“We even have to find somewhere to relive ourselves either in the nearby premises, or we wheel our way into the city centre. We are the weaker side which cannot defend itself in this case,” he said, watching the ambers.

“We are now street kids,” said Lewis Garawa, only that among many of their heads there are signs of greying, having lived in the building since the 1980s, courtesy the same Trust .

It makes it all the more difficult that, while the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Section 74, outlaws eviction without a court order, such protection against arbitrary eviction cannot be given to the evictees after the High Court order of March 10.

Ever since their eviction by Benedict Chikwanha, who obtained an eviction order on behalf of the Leonard Cheshire Zimbabwe Trust, he has never talked to them, apart from previously meeting the residents at the fateful court case, which he recently later won.

Garawa, who has been acting as the evicted’s spokesperson, said: “We know that the government has been giving assistance to the youth and women through various programs. We want also land to set up our sustainable way of life and shelter.”

Whereas the disabled people had been running their own income generating projects such as catering, vending and photocopying services inside the desolate building, all the tools like photocopiers, stoves, refrigerators and printers are in the process of rotting, everyday taking in the rain, dumped in the open.

The Supreme Court record, The Trustees of Leonard Cheshire Home Zimbabwe Central Trust v Chiite & 7 Others of February 2015, says: “The proposal was that the property would be sold and part of the proceeds used to help the respondents to start income generating projects in the communities into which they would have been integrated.”

But the evictees complain that there has not been any communication.

There is little doubt that the situation cries out for the government through the Department of Social Welfare to exercise it obligation to protect vulnerable people in general and disabled people in particular.

There is need to intervene with adequate social protection, regardless of the niceties of the legal case that has enabled the eviction at Masterson Building.

ZimRights