Jilted Soldier Makes Wife Eat His Faeces

Harare – A jilted Zimbabwean soldier who made his wife eat his faeces after she had asked for a divorce was dragged before the Mutare Magistrate's Court facing abuse charges, it was reported.

Machisi Jani, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Jani serves in the Zimbabwe National Army’s 3 infantry brigade at the headquarters.

When he was asked why he committed the offence, Jani said that he failed to control his temper after a misunderstanding with his wife Shella Mudzimiri, 25.

The court heard that the couple had a matrimonial dispute on April 11 at around 08:00, Mudzimiri told the suspect that she wanted a divorce.

This reportedly infuriated Jani, leading to him to beat his wife and bite her once on the right hand. Jani then took his own faeces out of his pants, and forced it into his wife’s mouth.

Mudzimiri reported the matter to the police leading to Jani’s arrest.

In January, News24 reported that a 55-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with a pestle after he suspected her of cheating.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa was quoted at the time saying that the two had been having difficulties in their marriage for a "long time".

News24