Zimbabwe, SA's Diplomatic Row Escalates

A diplomatic row has escalated between South Africa and Zimbabwe over Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's remarks that Zimbabweans are criminals.



Zimbabwe's High Commissioner to South Africa Isaac Moyo has visited the International Relations Department in Pretoria to register strong disagreement with Mbalula's statement that members of the Zimbabwe Army are engaging in violent crimes in South Africa.



The department's spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, says he has no information regarding claims that South Africa's High Commissioner to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete has been summoned to clarify Mbalula's remarks.



Mbalula told the media in Pretoria earlier this week: “The criminals who did the criminality at Hyde Park and stole jewellery, we arrested them, five of them. I was attacked on twitter when I said they are all from Zimbabwe. Yes, they are from Zimbabwe. There are people who come from Zimbabwe, cross the line here, they run away from military, in Zimbabwe. And they come and promote criminality here in South Africa. That is the truth, where should I tell that truth.”

SABC