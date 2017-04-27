Mugabe To Preside Over 'Killer Road' Construction

By Johannes Chin’ombe

Masvingo, April 27, 2017 – PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe will next month preside over the ground breaking ceremony for the construction and rehabilitation of the Masvingo–Beitbridge road, which has killed many locals in traffic accidents.

The ceremony is set for Chaka Growth Point, which is close to a tragic road accident spot where 20 people perished with 41 others injured recently.

They were aboard a Proliner Luxury Coaches bus which was travelling to South Africa.

The road is often referred to by citizens as a killer road because of its high carnage.

Speaking to Zanu PF supporters in Masvingo recently, transport minister Joram Gumbo said all is set for the road construction to commence.

“President Mugabe has given us May 2, 2017 as the date he will come to Chaka for the ground breaking ceremony for the Masvingo – Beitbridge road rehabilitation exercise.

“This point was chosen since it is central to the highway so soon after the ground breaking ceremony, one team will start work going Northwards while the other goes Southwards.

“The teams will however be further segmented into six groups so that the work in hand is quickly finished. The six major teams will therefore cover an approximate distance of 100Km each,” Gumbo said.

The Minister however shot down demands by some Zanu PF members who want the project to be an employment opportunity for party members.

“330 000 will be employed so that the road construction which will be from Beitbridge to Chirundu boarder post is completed. I will however work closely with the construction companies doing the job so that experts are employed. No one should just come in because I don’t want to construct a road that erodes as the Gweru – Mandamabwe road,” Gumbo added.