Fit Mahofa Silences Critics

MASVINGO - Fit-again Shuvai Ben 'Chikoforo' Mahofa silenced critics, especially from rival faction Generation 40 (G40) who were anticipating that, as usual, she would either breakdown or fail to inspect guard of honour due to poor health after she managed to inspect and read the speech while standing Independence Day commemorations at Mucheke Stadium recently.

Previously, Mahofa would send someone mostly Physchomotor minister Josaya Hungwe to stand in for her due to poor health and old age, which G40 used as a tool to agitate for her ouster.



When Mahofa who is the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs stood to inspect the guard of honour, people were expecting drama as they anticipated that she would fall or leave the inspection in a huff, but she defied all odds and even proceeded to read the speech while standing.

Mahofa was quick to acknowledge that she miraculously recovered from an undisclosed illness and thanked people for praying for her.

"Ndinoda chekutanga kutenda vese vakandinamatira kuti Mwari andipe upenyu hwandinahwo kuti ndikwanise kuva nemi nhasi pano (I want to thank all those who prayed for me; I am now fit as you have witnessed]," said Mahofa who had negotiated the steps to the podium without any difficulty.

In her address, Mahofa took pride informing people that the Beitbridge-Harare highway, which has long been labeled a death trap, had entered the first phase of its rehabilitation.

"We are pleased to inform you that the long-awaited rehabilitation of the Harare - Beitbridge road is going to start. Iyi ndeyedu vomuno muMasvingo.

"Tava nemakore tichingotaura zveBeitbridge road kuti igadzirwe. President Mugabe is going to come on May 5 to officially open the project," said Mahofa.

She said the rehabilitation of the busy highway will lessen accidents that have claimed probably hundreds of lives over the years.



The Independence Day celebrations were hosted on a budget of US$8 625 with Mahofa donating 100 kg rice while sugar producer Tongaat Hullet donated 600 kg beef.

The Bikita Rural District Council and National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) donated a giraffe and a buffalo respectively.

TellZim