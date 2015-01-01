Magaya In SA For 3-Day Conference

Business at the Capetown International Airport in South Africa came to a standstill after the arrival of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader, Prophet Walter Magaya who was enroute to Newlands Cricket Stadium for a 3-day conference.

Thousands of onlookers and his followers stirred up the usual sombre business mood at the arrivals terminal until the South African police intervened.

This is not the first time Magaya has wowed his followers in South Africa.

In 2015, there was pandemonium at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport when the Prophet landed for a three-day crusade here.

South African security details and Prophet Magaya’s security team had a tough to contain hundreds of followers, travellers and workers at the airport who wanted to have a chance to be close to the PHD founder, possibly for a healing and deliverance moment.

