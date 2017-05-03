High Court Challenge Against Police Spike Use

By Staff Reporter

Harare, May 03, 2017 – ZIMBABWE Human Rights (ZimRights) director Okay Machisa has lodged a High Court challenge demanding the banning of spikes on motorists by traffic enforcement police.

In an application filed with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Machisa said he was concerned the use of the controversial police devices endangered the lives of ordinary citizens and property.

Teams of police officers now wield metal spikes which they drop in front of vehicles speeding away from roadblocks.

The practice is often aimed at deflating the tyres of the offending motorists but this has often resulted in targeted vehicles getting damaged or being involved in accidents at the expense of passengers or other parties.

The government has on different occasions defended this insisting it is a necessary evil in a situation where police officers’ lives are also endangered by motorists trying to flee roadblocks.

This has prompted the court action by the ZimRights boss, who insists the police devices remained illegal notwithstanding.

“I am concerned that despite their potential to cause grievous harm to persons and property, the use of these devices is not governed by any legislation with individual police officers retaining discretion to decide when to deploy them,” Machisa wrote in his affidavit.

The ZimRights director said spikes have never been known to be part of the police kit.

He listed Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri and Home Affairs Minister Ignatious Chombo as First and Second respondents, respectively.

Machisa insists that police should instead take down the registration numbers of motorists disobeying their instructions to stop other than throwing spikes in front of the motorists.

“In the circumstances,” Machisa said, “I therefore entreat this honourable court to grant an order prohibiting the use of spikes by the 1st and 2nd Respondents’ functionaries who have shown a disregard for persons and property in the manner of using spikes.”