Former Chief Justice Chidyausiku Dies
1 hour ago
By Staff Reporter
Harare, May 03, 2017 – FORMER Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has died.
He was 70.
Reports say the top judge, who retired from the bench end of February this year, died Wednesday while admitted at a South African hospital.
During his earlier years, Chidyausiku was involved in politics during Rhodesia's unilaterally declared independence, being a member of the Rhodesia House of Assembly.
After the country’s independence in 1980, he was elected a Zanu PF MP and also served as Attorney-General.
After becoming a Judge he headed the Constitutional Convention in 1999, and was appointed Chief Justice in 2001.