Former Chief Justice Chidyausiku Dies

By Staff Reporter

Harare, May 03, 2017 – FORMER Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has died.

He was 70.

Reports say the top judge, who retired from the bench end of February this year, died Wednesday while admitted at a South African hospital.

During his earlier years, Chidyausiku was involved in politics during Rhodesia's unilaterally declared independence, being a member of the Rhodesia House of Assembly.

After the country’s independence in 1980, he was elected a Zanu PF MP and also served as Attorney-General.

After becoming a Judge he headed the Constitutional Convention in 1999, and was appointed Chief Justice in 2001.