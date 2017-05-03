Free The Airwaves! Govt Told On Press Freedom Day

By Staff Reporter

Harare, May 03, 2017 – A TOP rights lawyers group has urged government to free the airwaves and further relieve the country’s media landscape of repressive legislation that continue inhibit the free practice of journalism.

In a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said it was saddened Zimbabwean journalists were still being targeted for arbitrary arrests and other forms of harassment while performing their lawful duties.

The lawyers group urged government to “urgently remove restrictions on freedom of expression and access to information pending harmonisation of obnoxious laws among them the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) with the Constitution”.

ZLHR further urged government to “liberalise the airwaves and licence community radio stations”.

The same sentiments were echoed by Professor Welshman Ncube's MDC which accused government of denying licences to independent players.

“The Robert Mugabe administration in Zimbabwe should open the airwaves to more independent players that are not linked to the tired and scandalous regime that has been associated with many thefts and harassment of innocent journalists for evil reasons of silencing them,” said MDC in a statement.

The Zanu PF government has maintained tight controls on the country’s airwaves with media observers insisting no truly independent radio station has been licenced since 1980.

This comes after government licenced two national commercial radio stations outside the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation empire.

The licences were offered to ZimPapers’ StarFM and ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s ZiFM Stereo, which falls under AB Communications.

The firms have also been offered two more licences each under the local commercial licences.

Critics say the stations were a mere extension of State controlled media empire as they belong to individuals and firms with close links to Zanu PF.



Government is still reluctant to issue additional broadcasting licences with Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe saying earlier this year that there was no need to grant more licences when those that had been issued with the licences were struggling.

“We were still waiting for the radio stations that we licensed to start operating. They have not complied fully and we wanted to make sure that there was a market for those licenced. What will be the point of issuing new licences when those you had issued before are not operational?” Mushohwe said.

“Now that they have taken up, we are now focusing on community radio licences and I do not know what you want us to do. We have not delayed, give us time to do the right thing.”