Govt Secures US$1.2m For Flood Victims

The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing says more than US$1.2 million has been raised to assist victims of floods and towards infrastructural development across the country.

The declaration of the state of emergency by the government has resulted in positive responses from both the local and international community as more than US$1.2 million has been raised so far.

Algeria becomes the latest nation to chip in with US$100 000 adding on to other donations from different friendly countries.

Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere says US$200 million is required for infrastructural developments in all affected areas.

Among the projects which have kicked off include the building of toilets for identified new homesteads and US$90 000 has been availed for the construction of two schools in Sipepa in Tsholotsho.

The effects of floods have seen the displacement of many families and destruction of roads and bridges in some parts of the country.

ZBC