Late Retired CJ Chidyausiku’s Body Arrives

The body of the late Retired Chief Justice (CJ) of Zimbabwe Godfrey Chidyausiku has arrived in the country.

The Retired CJ died in South Africa on Wednesday where he was receiving treatment from kidney and liver complications.

There was visible grief from family, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), government officials and other circles when the body touched down at the Harare International Airport.

Speaking to relatives, friends and members of the JSC and government officials, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the late Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku will be remembered for bringing back on track Zimbabwe’s land reform agenda.

Sharing experiences he had with the late Retired CJ, Vice President Mnangagwa told mourners at the Defence Forces parlour that the man who served in different portfolios remained a national asset till his death.

Mnangagwa related both professional and personal experiences which saw him working closely with the late judge.

The body of the late CJ Chidyausiku was then taken to the One Commando Defence Forces funeral parlour where it will lie in state as the family and the nation await direction from both government and the party on burial arrangements.

Mourners are gathered at house number 16855 Runlay road-off Orange Groove in Highlands, Harare.

ZBC