Mugabe Rewards Chidyausiku With Nat Hero Status

The late Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku has been declared a national hero and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Saturday.

The hero status was announced on Sunday by President Robert Mugabe when he visited the Chidyausiku residence in Highlands, Harare to console the family.

President Mugabe said the national hero status is in recognition of the huge role that the late former Chief Justice played in the struggle for Zimbabwe and the challenging role he played in dismantling colonial laws that stood in the way of Zimbabwe’s land reform programme.

The president said Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku showed that he was in agreement with the ideals of Zimbabwe’s struggle and its ideology and he never deviated from the path of the principles for which many fought for.

President Mugabe was accompanied by the First Lady, Grace Mugabe during the visit to the family.

Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku succumbed to liver and kidney complications on Wednesday in South Africa and President Mugabe was yet to visit the family as he was attending the World Economic Forum for Africa in Durban.

His elder brother, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku said his brother complained of stomach pain and a swelling leg.

In the initial diagnosis, Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku was treated for a liver ailment but he failed to respond to the medication and was ordered to seek further treatment by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who had noticed that his condition was deteriorating.

Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku’s body arrived in Harare on Saturday.

He is survived by wife and 10 children.

