Racism Pushed Chidyausiku Into Activism: Brother

The elder brother to the late Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, Dr Paul Chidyausiku an accomplished novelist, agriculturist and historian says racism in colonial Rhodesia pushed his late young brother to go into activism against the colonial set up.

Dr Chidyausiku revealed that after graduating as a lawyer, the late former chief justice was denied jobs by all law firms in the country on the basis of race.

He also said the late chief justice’s friend, Edson Sithole, was abducted when he was drinking beer together with him at a local hotel in Harare.

Dr Chidyausiku said he went to pick some papers at his home in Highfield and when he came back Sithole and his friend were no longer in the bar.

He believes he might have been abducted also were it not that he had gone home briefly.

The late Retired Chief Justice Chidyausiku has since been declared a national hero and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Saturday.

