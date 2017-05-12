Biti's PDP Dismisses Mnangagwa Command 'Idiocy'

Mlondolozi Ndlovu

Harare, May 12, 2017 - FORMER Finance Minister Tendai Biti’s People Democratic Party (PDP) has described as idiotic, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s current push to convert the country’s economic production levers into a command system.

This followsthe VP’s comments during a Wednesday lecture at the Midlands State University that government had plans to extend what it describes as a successful command agriculture to other sectors of the economy.

Command agriculture has seen a desperate government raid on the fiscus to source for inputs for a selected group of farmers tasked to produce maize for the starving nation.

The programme has been dominated by Zanu PF politicians, top officials from the country’s security organs and associated individuals.

Mnangagwa said government was planning on introducing command fishing.

Lately, there has been a push for the controversial government programme to be extended to livestock.

But PDP was least amused by the new craze of marshalling the country’s economy into a command system.

In a statement, PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume Thursday said the programme was tantamount to State capitalism.

“For anyone to try and preach the command gospel in the 21st century era is insanity of the highest order.

“The claim by Mnangagwa that the command system is the miracle the crisis needs only displays his obsolete thinking coupled with idiocy.

“We restate that Mnangagwa has never been and is not known for ideas; he is undisputedly known for violence and his excessive use of hardware in politics,” said Mafume said.

PDP added that they were appalled by the Vice President and government’s assertion that the envisioned bumper harvest would be a result of the success of the command agriculture programme.

“More appalling is his guts and an attempt to make an academic case for this long failed idea as evidenced by his presentation at Midlands State University yesterday (Wednesday).

“His basis for command economics is anchored on a wrong foundation, a view that the bumper harvest in the country is a result of command agriculture.

“We argued before as we do now that the bumper harvest in Zimbabwe is a combination of a good rain season coupled with the hard work of the Zimbabwean farmer, many of whom are not beneficiaries of the highly politicised scheme,” Mafume said.

PDP said Mnangagwa was using the government programme to advance his own presidential ambitions adding that the Midlands strongman has never been known for ideas but violence.

