Poll Group Wants ZEC To Curb Vote Abuse

By Moses Chibaya

Harare, May 12, 2017 - THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) must come up with more stringent measures that deter the abuse of assisted voting, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has said.

"It is imperative that effective measures are taken to ensure that only persons who genuinely need assistance to vote and who want such assistance are given such assistance," said the poll watchdog in a statement Wednesday.

In the 2013 harmonised elections, disproportionately large numbers of voters were assisted to vote.

Lately, in by-elections, concerns have also been raised on the recurrence of the actions.

Zanu PF has been accused of intimidating known opposition voters or those they did not trust into claiming they were too illiterate to cast ballots by themselves, in order to deploy loyalists to vote on their behalf.

The country’s opposition attributes the huge margins registered by the main opponent in 2013 to the unorthodox election practice.

ERC described the widely condemned tactic as a manifestation of fear among citizens who would have surrendered their rights to make their political choices.

"Others have popularly referred to this phenomenon, among other tactics, as a ‘harvest of fear’ characterising the Zimbabwean electoral process," said the group.

ERC insisted the country should secure the secrecy of the ballot as the country gears for the make-or-break 2018 polls.

"The relevant electoral provision should contain various safeguards aimed at protecting and or enhancing the interests and rights of the handicapped and the illiterate," said the ERC.

“Fundamentally, this brief serves as a model law proposal for assisted voting while advancing the interests of people living with disabilities to free exercise their right to vote.”

The organisation also urged lawmakers to facilitate legal changes that are consistent with the rights provided for in the country's Constitution.

ERC further urged ZEC “to utilise their mandate under section 157 (4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to propose laws”.

The Constitution places ZEC as principal participant to any envisaged changes to the electoral statute.

ERC also urged ZEC to champion the rights of people living with disabilities and the illiterate.

This, said the group, could best be achieved when ZEC allows those needing voting assistance to indicate their preferred helpers or if they required Braille during registration.

ERC went on to urge the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, multi-party liaison committees and political parties, to ensure the assisted voting system was not politically abused.