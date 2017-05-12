Blasting Firm Riles Empowerment Lobby, Residents

By Dumisani Nyoni

Bulawayo, May 12, 2017 - THE Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has engaged the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) following complaints from Iminyela and Mpophoma residents that a granite mining company’s blasting operations were destroying the houses and structures.

According to a letter from AAG Matabeleland chapter president, Reginald Shoko, the properties in Bulawayo’s Mpopoma, Tshabalala and Sizinda suburbs were reportedly developing cracks due to blasting activities from a site where Davies Granite operates.

In April this year, Shoko wrote to EMA saying they have received numerous complaints from residents of Iminyela and Mpophoma against the operations the company.

“Further, they are causing serious environmental pollution through the release of dangerous gases.

“We therefore request that you urgently investigate this matter and avail to us a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment report,’ said Shoko.

Shoko also wrote to police seeking clearance for a demonstration against the company.

He said 1000 protesters were expected.

The AAG official accused the company of “endangering their lives, their houses and pillaging the economy through allegations of illegal gold mining which is not declared to the State”.

However, according to Shoko, the police declined to clear the demonstration saying they were involved in the independence celebrations and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair preparations and could not avail any manpower for the demonstrations.

EMA Bulawayo manager, Decent Ndlovu said they received such complaints but were more of civil protection.

“We received complaints from residents and made follow up but could not do anything to assess the situation as it needed mine engineers.

“If the issue is now affecting residents, then it’s more of civil protection and requires all stakeholders. So we will approach relevant authorities,” Ndlovu said.

He said according to their investigations, the company was established in 1948 before EMA was established. As such, it was difficult to avail EIA report.

Efforts to get a comment from Davies Granite were fruitless.