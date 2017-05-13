Zanu PF Youths Disrupt Residents' Meeting

By Mlondolozi Ndlovu

Harare, May 13, 2017 – SOME alleged Zanu PF youths on Thursday used party councillor, Charamba Mlambo’s car to disrupt a meeting organised by the Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) in the dormitory town.

The meeting was meant to address corruption, the sacking ofthe entire Chitungwiza council and the subsequent appointment of a caretaker Commission by Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The residents wanted to deliberate on how the new development would impact service delivery in Harare’s troubled satellite town.

However, Zanu PF youths reportedly stormed Chitungwiza hotel, venue for the meeting, ordering organisers to call off the meeting.

Chitrest director Marvellous Khumalo said the meeting was supposed to have representatives from the new Commission, MDC-T and Zanu PF parties but failed to take off after the youths caused havoc.

“I can confirm that Zanu PF youths arrived at the venue of the meeting being transported in over 15 cars and approximately 50 of them turned away residents. We are shocked at this kind of barbaric behaviour,” Khumalo said.

The former MDC-T legislator accused Zanu PF Ward 7 councillor Charamba Mlambo of sponsoring the violence.

Frightened participants quietly filed out of the venue without further incidence but one youth was allegedly assaulted in the process.

“The sad part is that the youths were sent by a Zanu PF councillor Mlambo who does not want us to discuss issues of service delivery,” Khumalo said.

“Though most of the residents were not injured, one of the youths attending our meeting Wisdom Kagodora was assaulted in the process.”

Mlambo, on his part, denied any hand in the skirmishes although admitting his vehicle was used.

“It is so unfortunate that my kombi was used without my knowledge by some of our party youths. I didn’t know about the meeting,” he said.

Police at St Mary’s police station were notified of the disturbances.