Govt To Order Fee Cuts On Attachment Students

By Leopold Munhende

Harare, May 13, 2017 – ZIMBABWEAN universities will soon be ordered to reduce tuition fees paid by students who would be out on attachment, Higher and Tertiary Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa has said.

Gandawa was responding to Mutasa legislator Irene Zindi who wanted to know what government was doing to address the plight of university and college students who are made pay full fees even when they are on attachment.

The deputy minister said his ministry was concluding a policy document which will see the fees being cut to reasonable rates.

“After our nationwide consultation with students from various colleges and universities across the country, we set up a drafter to come up with a policy which will see us cut tuition fees for students on attachment,” said Gandawa said during Wednesday's question and answer session in parliament.



He said that they had tasked colleges and universities with calculating the cost they incur from assessing students on attachment so that authorities could be better informed on what were the most appropriate amounts worth paying as tuition.

Gandawa was immediately challenged by Kuwadzana East MP, Nelson Chamisa to commit himself and the ministry to a time frame arguing that government was in the tendency of making promises with open ended timeframes.

However, Gandawa promised that the document will be complete within the next two weeks.

Students from most universities within the country pay full fees during their attachment or work related learning periods.

This is despite the fact that they will not be attending any lectures or using any university facilities for the duration of their attachments.

Substantive Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo earlier this year embarked on a nationwide consultation tour of state institutions of higher learning where this issue arose.

The issue has been raised over the past years without any policy changes from the ministry.