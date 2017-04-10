Chiredzi Herdboy Uses Cattle To Lure Rape Victim

CHIREDZI – A Chiredzi man used his herd of cattle to lure a woman into the bush where he raped her, a Chiredzi court has heard.

Shepherd Moyo (18) of Mapindani Village under Chief Tshovani in Chiredzi appeared before Senior Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu last Tuesday facing rape charges.

It is the State case that on April 10, 2017, the complainant was in her field when Moyo released his cattle into her field. The complainant saw the cattle and drove them away.

While the cattle were out in the bush, Moyo allegedly approached the complainant and ordered her to leave his cattle.

He then held the woman by the throat and pushed her to the ground.

It is further alleged he then sat on her abdomen before forcibly removing her clothes.

Court further heard that Moyo forced the woman’s legs apart and raped her once.

The complainant later made a police report leading to the arrest.

Moyo pleaded not guilty and said his accuser is the one who forced him to have sex with him saying her husband was away in Hippo Valley Estate where he works.

Moreblessing Rusere prosecuted.

Masvingo Mirror

