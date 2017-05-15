MPs Urge Chegutu, Mutare Councillors' Sacking

By Staff Reporter

Harare, May 15, 2017 – Zanu PF MPs have invited Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to come and deal with the Chegutu and Mutare councils the same way he did in Chitungwiza where 25 councillors were recently suspended over corruption.

Chegutu West MP, Dexta Nduna and Esau Mupfumi, who is Dangamvura-Chikanga MP, were contributing to a ministerial statement that Kasukuwere had just issued in parliament recently while briefing the house on his decision in Chitungwiza.

The sacking of the majority MDC-T councillors torched fierce criticism by MDC-T legislators who accused the Zanu PF political commissar of playing a political hand in the affairs of MDC-T dominated authorities.

But Kasukuwere received backing from fellow Zanu PF councillors who applauded him for the move.

Among the MPs was Nduna who implored the minister to descend on the Chegutu council.

“...After the Minister takes care of Chitungwiza, after disciplinary processes and all have been done, I invite him to Chegutu Town Council so that we can also make sure that we curtail the collusion, corruption, nepotism and all other shenanigans that bedevil the town council of Chegutu West,” said the Zanu PF MP.

Nduna accused the Chegutu councillors of confusion at the helm of the tiny town’s affairs.

“There is certainly a dearth in terms of progress, prosperity and averting disaster that bedeviled the council in 2009, that of cholera and typhoid.

“So, I am making a clarion call and a fervent request to the Minister that he expeditiously, effectively comes to Chegutu and address the issues and ills that are bedeviling the town council in the same manner if not worse than he has done with Chitungwiza Town Council.”

Mupfumi also urged Kasukuwere to come to Mutare insisting the border town’s affairs were being poorly managed.

“I was asking that once you are done with Chitungwiza Town Council, you should come to Mutare Town Council," Mupfumi said.

“In Mutare, they dismissed the heads of departments after council stands were disposed in a corrupt manner.

“We have requested that you come to Mutare but you have not come. We urge you to come to Mutare and expeditiously deal with the Mutare Town Council.”

The MDC-T has accused Zanu PF’s successive local government ministers of playing hatchet men in councils dominated by the main opposition in attempts to restore the ruling party's yesteryear dominance on local authorities.