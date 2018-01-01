UN Avails US$1,5m To Flood Victims

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated over US$1,5 million towards the provision of shelter to hundreds of flood victims in Zimbabwe.

The Tropical Depression Dineo, which hit Zimbabwe early this year affecting 36 of the 90 districts in the country, has seen the UN responding to government’s flood disaster.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Bishow Parajuli said the funds will be used to address critical life saving needs such as shelter, education, water, sanitation and health.

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Saviour Kasukuwere said the money will be channelled towards its intended purpose, adding that the disaster response has been favourable.

The disaster response projects will be implemented by the United Nations Children’s Fund, International Organisation for Migration and the United Nations Population Fund in cooperation with government ministries as well as local authorities.

Overally, this season’s floods killed 251 people, injured 128 and destroyed 2600 houses, leaving hundreds of people homeless and living in temporary camps.

ZBC