Five In Court Over Anti-Bond Notes Demo

Harare, May 18, 2017 - FIVE Harare residents have been hauled before a Harare magistrate's court on charges of destroying property and disturbing peace during a city demonstration against the introduction of bond notes in November last year.

They are Costa Zvokusekwa, Pfungwa Gunda, Freddy Muchavanhuwa, Tendai Marimo and Rodrick Madzivire.

A Harare magistrate’s court heard that the accused group, on teh day in question, had gathered at the opposition MDC-T’s headquarters at Harvest House, where they held a public meeting to plot the demonstration.

Court further heard that the residents went on to denounce government’s introduction of the surrogate currency, ostensibly to ease a crippling cash crisis.

The State alleges the group “unlawfully and forcibly disturbed the peace, security and order of the public” to a serious extent by throwing stones and shattering window panes belonging to three financial institutions among them Kingdom Bank, Barclays Bank, National Building Society and clothing retail shops Edgars Stores and Power Sales.

The State estimates the damaged property to be at $490.

The accused are being represented in their trial by Kuzivakwashe Ngodza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

They are due back in court on June 12 for trial continuation.