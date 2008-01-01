Businessman's Deserted Wife Weeps For Sex In Court

CHIREDZI – Tsitsi Kurivara, wife of a prominent Chiredzi businessman broke down in court after telling the local magistrate how her husband has starved her of sex.

Tsitsi is married to David Kurivara who owns a lodge, runs a farm and various shops outside Chiredzi.

The matter came to light when Tsitsi testified against her husband's “small house” Chipo Chauke whom she is suing for $10 000 in adultery damages.

Tsitsi said before the illicit affair, Kurivara used to do it twice with her a night and at the lowest they had sex four times a week.

However, since the adulterous relationship, Tsitsi is getting it once a month or none, she alleged in court.

She said it hurt her that Chauke is even younger than her daughters. She also suspected that her husband is responsible for Chauke's bulging tummy.

"Your worship, I used to do sex four times a week with my husband, pamwe usiku umwe chete tichiita kana kaviri but things have changed. We now have sex once or none at all in a whole month. Kurara nemurume wangu zvava zvekungoti apo neapo, zviya zvekungotiwo," said Kurivara with tears suddenly running down her cheeks.

She added, "As I said sexual intercourse with my husband is now happening here and there, zvinondirwadza (it pains me). I love my husband," she added.

The matter was heard before magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga on Monday this week. Tsitsi said the adulterous relationship has caused misery in her life.

"I have lost the love and the normal husband and wife support. I am psychologically and emotionally abused to the extent that at one time I was admitted at the hospital after my Blood Pressure shot up.

"I have lost dignity in the entire neighbourhood where I live, people describe me as ugly. They say ndivoka vekusiiwa nemurume nepamusaka pekushata ava (that's the woman who was deserted by her husband because she is ugly).

"Your Worship, I am also at the risk of contracting STIs' and HIV as a result of this affair," said Tsitsi.

Efforts to resolve the matter amicably were in vain as involvement of the police and relatives have not stopped the affair.

Chauke denied the allegations despite that Tsitsi produced leaked sex chats and audio as exhibit before the court.

"I don't know anything to do with her husband. I don't own that sim card which he claimed to have sent those leaked chats and audio," said a pregnant Chauke.

Tsitsi Kurivara is married under Chapter 5: 11 of the Marriages Act.

Mhlanga postponed the matter to Friday this week for continuation of trial.

Masvingo Mirror