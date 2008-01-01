SA Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephants In Hwange

Harare - Zimbabwe's national wildlife authority has confirmed the death of a South African hunter killed by elephants near Hwange this weekend.

Zimparks acting spokesperson Simukai Nyasha said the hunter, Theunis Botha, "unknowingly got in the middle of a breeding herd of elephants with several calves" in the Gwayi conservancy on Friday and was trampled to death.

Botha was reported to be on a hunt with a client at the time of his death.

His body has been taken to a mortuary at Hwange Colliery Hospital.

Reaction has been flooding in on Facebook to news of Botha's death, allegedly on a ranch known as Good Luck Farm.

Zimbabwe-based Kuronda Safaris said: "It was a pleasure to have got to know Theunis he was a great man with a fantastic sense of humour we are really going to miss him and our times and stories around the camp fire."

Simon Sparks said: "A legend has fallen but will never be forgotten... It's with a sad heart that we say goodbye to you Oom Theunis Botha. Our deepest condolences to the family. May God be with you all in this difficult time... R.I.P."

Gauteng-based Africa Big Hunt Booking Agent posted: "With great sadness we confirm that fellow professional hunter, outfitter and friend Theunis Botha passed away late (Friday) afternoon during a hunting accident in Zimbabwe. All our condolences and sympathy goes to Carike and kids in this time of great loss and sadness."

News24