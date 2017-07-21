Mugabe In Hate Speech Storm, Urges Mob Justice On Party Imposters

By Nkosana Dlamini

Harare, July 21, 2017 – PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe Friday vowed peace but was soon to urge party supporters to beat up Zanu PF imposters he accused of soiling his party’s name through victimising innocent people in the name of the ruling party.

The Zimbabwean leader was addressing thousands of party faithful who thronged his Matebeleland youth interface rally in Lupane Friday afternoon.

In a speech he largely delivered in English, President Mugabe said he had been informed of a group of people who were going about in the province beating up innocent people while chanting Zanu PF slogans and his name.

He then urged party supporters to administer mob justice on them.

“You should not allow those small groups to spoil our name. Wherever you see them, come on seize them and kick them out of the road and give them good punishment. You don't even have to wait for the police,” President Mugabe said to cheers from his supporters.

“They are doing harm; they are committing crime. Come on, hold them, kick them and give them the punishment they deserve and call the police afterwards.

“You can’t be leaving criminals running around and spoiling our name that way, no.

“So have some teeth.”

President Mugabe spent the better part of his address urging party supporters to observe unity and peace.

His Matebeleland rally is the fourth among 10 provincial rallies he is set to have throughout the country.