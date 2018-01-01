Former MP Dumps Mangoma, Rejoins Tsvangirai

FORMER MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson, Pishai Muchauraya, has dumped Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) leader Elton Mangoma and rejoined the Morgan Tsvangirai-led opposition party, whom he described as the best candidate to remove Zanu PF in next year’s presidential race.

MDC-T provincial chairperson David Chimhini confirmed the new development, saying Muchauraya rejoined his former party at a youth campaign rally in Chipinge West on Saturday.

Chimhini urged fellow party members not to label and harass the former Makoni South legislator, saying that he has found common sense to be united ahead of the 2018 elections.

“He re-joined the party yesterday (Saturday) at Kondo Business Centre in Chipinge West at a rally. I appreciate his effort, he was not coerced, but he realised that united we stand,’’ he said.

“We have been in touch, but he finally made up his mind yesterday (Saturday). As the chairperson of the province, I officially accepted him, we are looking forward to working with him.”

Chimhini added: “He is our prodigal son and the father has accepted the prodigal son. I am urging party members that they should not harass and label him, he is not the first one to do that, some are even holding senior positions in the party who came from this route.”

MDC-T provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka said: “Our president Morgan Tsvangirai’s tent is big for everyone yearning for a new Zimbabwe, we need every hand on the deck.’’

Muchauraya confirmed the development yesterday.

“It was not a fall out between myself and Mangoma. He is a person I respect so much, but at times you have to listen to what the people are saying. In this case, people are saying Tsvangirai is the best candidate to remove Zanu PF. It is not time to form other parties and then try to seek coalitions. We just need to rally behind Tsvangirai because he is the best person to remove Mugabe,” he said.

In the run-up to the 2018 elections, Muchauraya courted controversy after threatening his political rival in Makoni South constituency, Geoffrey Nyarota and his aunt Sophia Chibayambuya with death.

He was convicted of the charge and fined $200 for the offence.

NewsDay