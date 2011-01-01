Mvurwi Car Crash Leaves 11 Burnt Beyond Recognition

ELEVEN people were on Monday burnt to death while 14 others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head on collision at the 60km peg along the Mazowe-Mvurwi road near Forester Farm this afternoon.

In an telephone interview, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident saying it involved a Honda CRV which was carrying four people and a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus which had 21 passengers on board.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said all the four people in the Honda CRV who included three police officers based at Centenary Police Station were burnt beyond recognition including seven other passengers who were in the commuter omnibus.

She said preliminary investigations indicate that the Honda CRV encroached into the lane of the oncoming Nissan Caravan resulting in the head-on collision.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charamba said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Mvurwi Hospital mortuary.

Some of the injured were admitted at Mvurwi Hospital while five have been transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

ZBC