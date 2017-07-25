Mangoma Should Swallow Pride And Rejoin MDC: Muchauraya

By Mlondolozi Ndlovu

Harare, July 25, 2017 – FORMER Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) spokesperson Pishai Muchauraya MDC-T has described his recent return to the main MDC-T as a realisation that only numbers will remove Mugabe.

Muchauraya, a former MDC-T Makoni North legislator, left the Morgan Tsvangirai led party in 2014 alongside several party loyalists who expressed frustrations over Tsvangirai failure to relinquish the party’s leadership for fresher brains.



The MDC-T breakaway group later had its own disagreements with then party treasurer general Elton Mangoma breaking away again to form RDZ in 2015 where Muchauraya became spokesperson at its inaugural congress.

Having vowed his loyalty to Mangoma whom he described as an able leader, Muchauraya announced he had rejoined the MDC-T at a rally in Chipinge last week.

This reporter caught up with the former MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson who said there was no love lost with Mangoma whom he described as a brilliant leader who should sacrifice his personal interests and work with Tsvangirai.

“Mangoma is a great leader. He must think beyond personalities and out everything in the past and rekindle his union with Tsvangirai,” he said.

“He would be an asset in Tsvangirai’s government. There is no doubt that the man is a brilliant hard worker but numbers do count in the game of politics.”

Muchauraya, who has fronted a social media campaign for the abandonment of the current voting systems in place of authentic national identity cards, said Tsvangirai was the only suitable leader in the country’s opposition circles.

He said all those who were serious about seeing the end of the Zanu PF rule must all rally behind the veteran opposition leader.

“I am following the majority who see Tsvangirai as the only person with enough numbers to challenge Mugabe.

“Tsvangirai has the critical, charisma and the much-needed charm to win the hearts and minds of Zimbabweans,” he said.

Asked on who should lead the proposed opposition grand coalition Muchauraya said Tsvangirai was a “natural leader”.