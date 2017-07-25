Welshman Ncube In Wife Battering Storm

By Staff Reporter

Harare, July 25, 2017 – MDC President Welshman Ncube is reported to have assaulted his wife who later withdrew her domestic violence complaints against the former industry minister after she had reported the matter to police in Bulawayo.

Reports say Ncube (56) on July 14 met his wife Minenhle Gumede (33) in the city centre in Bulawayo during which he ordered her to get into his car intending to drive her to her house in the city’s Morning Side suburb ostensibly to resolve a “burning issue”.

It was further stated in court papers that the Constitutional Law lawyer later diverted the route and instead drove to his own home in Hillside.

On arrival, Ncube is said to have ordered his wife to disembark from the car and when she refused, he then dragged her out.

It is further stated that she tried to escape but Ncube dragged her along, slapping her in the process.

She then left the house prompting Ncube to follow her to hand her her shoe and handbag which she had left in the car as she was being dragged along.

When she reported the matter, Gumede was referred to the hospital for medical examination but did not go.

The matter was taken to court last week where Gumede opted to withdraw the charges.

“I wish to withdraw the domestic violence charge against the accused Welshman Ncube. I made the complaint because I was angry following an argument that we had and I am sorry…I am now fully withdrawing the charges unconditionally so that I pursue other avenues to resolve the matter,” Gumede said in an affidavit.

“I wish to state that there is no basis for any investigation, questioning or cautioning the accused person because he did not assault me but instead used harsh words against me during the argument …I am sorry for wasting the police’s time,” she said.