Zanu PF Bulldozes Passing Of Constitutional Amendment Bill

By Staff Reporter

Harare, July 26, 2017 – ZANU PF legislators Tuesday combined their numbers to pass through the legislative assembly Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 1) which seeks to grant the President the prerogative to appoint the country’s top judges.

If passed into substantive law, the Bill, sponsored by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa will see the President appoint the country’s future Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge President.

Currently, judges seeking appointment to top positions within the country's courts are subjected to public interviews during which they are grilled by members of the Judicial Service Commission.

But after fierce resistance by opposition MPs who feel the law was counter to the country’s democratic trajectory, Zanu PF used its numerical advantage in parliamentary to bulldoze the proposed law through.

The Bill received 182 affirmative votes against 41 which were against.

The proposed law will now proceed to the Senate where it is also expected to sail through as Zanu PF also dominates the upper house.

Speaking soon after the passing of the Bill, VP Mnangagwa said the will of the majority had prevailed.

“I am grateful that the opposition made constructive contributions some of which was incisive and well researched.

“This is what democracy is all about where those who do not agree are given an opportunity to debate but at the end of the day, the majority will have their way,” Mnangagwa said.

The controversial Constitutional amendment has received wide criticism by the opposition and some lawyers who feel it would substract from the democratic gains registered through the adoption of the country’s new constitution 2013.

In a statement, Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party said Tuesday the new law was a self serving tool by power hungry Zanu PF politicians who view themselves as the country’s leaders when President Robert Mugabe finally exits office.

“More importantly the effort being made to amend the constitution is one that does not add value in the efficacy of the justice delivery system of the country,” PDP said.

“It is a piece of law with no intention to change the lives of the ordinary masses.



“Modern legislation is one that is meant to protect the governed from abuse by the governors, the agenda served by Amendment Number One is to the contrary.”