Cop Murder Accused MDC-T Trio In Freedom Bid

By Staff Reporter

Harare, July 26, 2017 – THE High Court is this Wednesday set to rule on a bail application by three MDC-T activists who are facing charges of murdering a police officer last month.

The three, Darlington Madzonga (41), Edmore Musvubhi (32) and Barnabas Mwanaka (35) were arrested and charged with the murder of one Talkmore Phiri.

The alleged offence occurred during violent demonstrations by vendors in Harare’s CBD on June 29.

The three are said to have mobilised themselves and connived to attack some anti-riot police officers who had been deployed to deal with the skirmishes.

It is in one of the incidents in which Phiri was allegedly fatally attacked.

Prosecutors claim the accused trio hit the now deceased Phiri with stones and “booted” feet, and the police officer had to be rescued by his workmates who rushed him to Morris Depot, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In their bail applications filed by Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the accused three deny ever participating in the said disturbances.

Bhatasara argued that the allegation that his clients were seen at the scene during the murder of the ZRP officer was a fabrication and that the charge was preferred as an afterthought.



In the case of Mwanaka, Bhatasara argued that the Harare resident was arrested over a week after the unfortunate incident after he had asked a ZRP officer who had injured him on his arm to apologise after the law enforcement agent swung a metal spike when he alighted from a commuter omnibus vehicle as Mwanaka was walking past.



Justice Priscilla Chigumba is presiding over the bail application.