Mberengwa Sex Workers Want Pension Fund

MBERENGWA - Commercial sex workers in the district have recommended that they be helped to set up a Commercial Sex Workers Pension Fund (CSWPF) which they hope would cushion them against dire poverty when they go out of business.



Speaking at a National Aids Council (Nac) workshop held at Mberengwa offices last week, commercial sex workers present suggested a pension plan that would be dedicated to improving the living standards of sex workers after retirement from the industry.

"We wish to establish our own pension scheme as commercial sex workers. This will go a long way in assisting those of us who go out of business because of old age and illness. The scheme will also have a provision to pay school fees for the relations of those who would have died during the course of this risky business," proposed a commercial sex worker who identified herself as Snodia Goredema.

Another sex worker, Imelda Hove supported the suggestion saying most commercial sex workers languish in abject poverty after spending years in the sex business.

She suggested that all sex workers should meet and work on setting up the fund with the aid of a lawyer.

"Most commercial sex workers become poverty-stricken soon after they go out of business hence by establishing a pension fund, we would have created a solution against problems associated with life after commercial sex work.

"Remember we also have kids who have to go to school, we should save money so through that scheme, we will be able to pay school fees for them even when we are out of business," she said.

The sex workers also lamented what they called was unfriendly treatment they get from the communities in which they operate; being labelled as sex mongers and transmitters of HIV and Aids.

TellZim