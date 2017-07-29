I Am Not Dying Yet, Says President Mugabe

By Staff Reporter

Chinhoyi, July 29, 2017 - PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has told rivals to stop dreaming about his imminent death saying he was still fit to continue as leader of a country he has ruled with an iron fist for 37 years.

Addressing party supporters on a chilly afternoon in Chinhoyi on Saturday, President Mugabe said he was not ready to give up power, adding that his party was still too divided to be left in the hands of a new leader.

“Well there is the issue to say, ‘ah the President is going’; I am not going, ‘the President is dying’; I am not dying,” President Mugabe said to loud applause from thousands of his followers.

Mugabe, 93, said he was thankful to God for blessing him with a long life adding that doctors who have attended to him have also been surprised about his strength.

“…I go to the doctors like anyone else but body wise, all my organs, my heart, my liver inside here, very firm, very strong," he said.



The Zimbabwean leader, who now walks with difficulty due to old age, said he has maintained good health through years of exercise and prayer.

“For years I have been somebody who has been exercising the body each day from prison to this day.

“So certainly the bones are bound to be too strong. I pray that God keeps giving me good health," he said.



President Mugabe said he would not accept anybody who tries to put up a claim for his job, adding, “I will never accept that”.

Zimbabweans blame the veteran leader for massive economic decline and widespread poverty in the once prosperous country.

For a leader who had protected his rule through brute force, opponents now see his death as the only occurrence that could see his exit from power.

Likewise, his lieutenants who have longed to see him give up his job for a new leader, are also frustrated at his cling on power.

But Mugabe said his exit would widen divisions within his party he admitted was divided along factional and tribal lines.

“Some are divided tribally, some are contemptuous of each other, ‘this time we don’t want a Zezuru, it’s our turn’.

“Once you have that kind of talk then you are not going to be a uniting person at all,” President Mugabe said.