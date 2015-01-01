Man Inserts Fingers Into Step-Daughters’ Privates

GWERU - Gweru Panel beater Aleck Zvoushe (36) has been dragged to court for allegedly inserting his fingers into two minor step daughters' private parts and kissing them on the ear without their consent.

The minors are aged five and six and they stay in Mkoba. Zvoushe appeared before Magistrate Vimbai Makora facing two counts of indecent assault.

It is the state case that on an unknown date between 2015- 2017 in Ascot and Mkoba and on several occasions the accused inserted his fingers inside the first complainant pants, rubbed her vagina with his hand and kissed her on her ear.

The court heard that the accused person did the same with the second complainant who is aged six years old doing grade one at Takwirira Primary School.

Chipo Ncube prosecuted. The trial continues.

