Govt Investigating Violent Army, Police Clashes: Sekeramayi

By Staff Reporter

Harare, August 03, 2017 – DEFENCE Minister Sydney Sekeramayi says government was investigating the violence that saw uniformed members of the Zimbabwe National Army Tuesday run amok and beating up police officers in Harare’s CBD.

Sekeramayi was speaking in Parliament of Wednesday after he was asked by Highfields East MP, Eric Murai what measures government was taking to address a potentially explosive situation.

Murai asked the minister if the rest of the population was still safe if those charged with maintaining peace and security in the country were at loggerheads.

But in his response, Sekeramayi promised to bring a comprehensive response when parliament resumes next week.

“I will address it after I have reports from the ZRP and from the Army concerning what exactly took place," he said.



“I promise you that on Wednesday, I will have a response pertaining to that issue and also the measures that are being taken to ensure that there is no violence or misunderstandings amongst the security forces.”

The reasons behind the shock clashes between ZNA members and police remain a mystery and have been open to all manner of speculation by Zimbabweans.

Some have been quick to link this to the current fissures within Zanu PF which have also sucked in top military commanders with President Robert Mugabe accusing them of meddling in the ruling party’s succession politics.

Miitary chiefs are seen as favouring Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed the 93 year-old leader.

