Daughter Too Sexy And Irresistible, Rapist Dad Tells Court

CHIVHU – In a combined act of lawlessness, immoral and uncultured behaviour, a Chivhu man had no better means of quenching his insatiable sexual appetite than raping his own blood daughter claiming that she is too sexy and cute to resist.

The 39-year-old father, who resides in Chief Mashayamombe area in Chivhu had the guts to tell the whole honourable court that his daughter was too sexy to resist having sexual intercourse with when he appeared before magistrate Fadzai Mutombeni facing rape charges.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim, made the disturbing confession when he appeared in court facing allegations of raping his own 20-year-old daughter.

"She is the one who started it all; seducing me time after time and considering how sexy she is, I could not resist the chance of having sex with her. It was not a forced thing but something we agreed upon," he said.

The State, led by Nicholas Mabvongodze, alleged that one night in April 2015, the two, who used to live on their own after the man divorced his wife, had a misunderstanding after the father had asked for sexual favours from her.

The father, nonetheless, got into her daughter's blankets in the kitchen where she slept and forced her to have sex with him before threatening to kill her should she reveal the offence to anybody.

It is alleged that the abuse continued thereafter until September 2016 when the daughter was taken to Norton to live with her aunt.

It was in Norton that the she told her aunt about her experiences and a report was made to the police leading to the man's arrest.

In his defence outline before the courts, the father claimed that her daughter seduced him and he could not resist the temptation.

The case was due to continue in the Chivhu Magistrates Court by the time of going to print.

