Four Hospitalised After Police Assault

Harare, August 04, 2017 - FOUR Harare residents were on Wednesday left hospitalised for serious injuries following a brutal assault by police while in their custody, a top rights lawyers group has revealed.

They are John Munikwa, Clyde Mauye, Petros Muchabaiwa and Fanuel Mapfumo.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the incident happened when the four had been arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

“The four only accessed medical attention after the intervention of their lawyer Gift Mtisi from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), who had been denied access to his clients since Monday when they were arrested,” said the group Thursday.

They were however set free on Wednesday evening after they failed to appear in court within the stipulated 48 hours from the time they were arrested.



They will however appear in court 10 August to answer to charges of assaulting a police officer.



Meanwhile, ZLHR’s Clifford Chinamatira has petitioned the High Court seeking the release on bail of eight Kwekwe residents who were denied bail by Kwekwe Magistrate Livard Philemon last Friday.

The eight were arrested together with four others two days earlier for allegedly protesting against rampant corruption within police ranks.

They were charged with public violence.

The other four residents were granted $100 bail by Magistrate Philemon on Friday with the rest being denied bail after police said they were not yet done with their investigations.