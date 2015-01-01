Most Councillors Are Uneducated, Says Kasukuwere

LOCAL Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has chided local political parties for deploying uneducated members of their parties to become councillors and later blaming his ministry for poor service delivery among the concerned local authorities.

Kasukuwere was addressing backbenchers during question time in the Senate on Thursday.

He said those who become councillors without the necessary qualifications are later found wanting when it came to solving complex challenges confronting their local authorities.

The Mount Darwin legislator further said those complaining about poor performance within their councils should in fact feel let down by current laws which allow all citizens regardless of educational background to stand for council elections.

“The law says if you are just a resident, even if you are a mere tenant who walks barefooted and without education, you still qualify for as long as you are able to present your name and that of the party you represent.

“What happens afterwards is a different thing,” Kasukuwere said.

The Zanu PF political commissar said it was time parliament considered changing the laws to ensure that those who find their way into council chambers were schooled enough.

“Some of our councils do not have a lawyer, the city of Harare does not a have a single chartered accountant or a single engineer,” he said.

“It is just a clumsy mixture and whoever says roads are constructed this way, others saying it is done the other way, that would be it.

“It is upon us as Zimbabweans to deploy knowledgeable people in our councils.”

Kasukuwere said political parties were only interested in deploying any member to local authorities and later blaming his ministry for poor service delivery.

Because of their inferior qualifications, Kasukuwere said, some councillors are easily patronised by managerial staff within local authorities making it even harder for the councillors to discharge their oversight roles over them.

His comments follow similar remarks by Harare Mayor Benard Manyenyeni in 2015.

Manyenyeni torched a storm when he suggested during a cocktail party that council needed skills and that city fathers should have skills in various fields to manage city affairs professionally.

He said the city would benefit more if it had lawyers, doctors, engineers and other professionals as councillors.

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa is also on record saying councillors should be people schooled enough to take on challenges that come their way as they discharge their duties.

NewZimbabwe.com