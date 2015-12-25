Man Pulls Out Manhood, Begs For Sex

MUTARE - A Rusape man exposed his erect manhood to a young woman who had turned down his sexual advances.

Despite having pleaded innocent, Michael Chigudu (31), of Village 42 Inyathi, was slapped with a US$300 fine after being convicted of indecent assault by provincial magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi.

Chigudu had told the court he was in love with the complainant.

The provincial magistrate gave him a three months jail term with an option to pay a fine.

Appearing for the State, Moblessing Tapfumaneyi told the court that on December 25 2015, at around 20:00 hrs, Chigudu went to the complainant's homestead and pretended as if he wanted to discuss some issues with her.

The complainant opened the door and Chigudu asked her for sexual favours but he was turned down.

The complainant rushed back inside and closed her door but Chigudu forcibly pushed the door and pulled her out.

He then unzipped his trousers and exposed his erect manhood while grabbing the complainant. She screamed and Chigudu released her after dogs started barking at him. She reported the matter to the police and he was arrested.

TellZim