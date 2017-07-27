Family Shame As Brother Catches Own Siblings Intimate

MBERENGWA - A 24 year-old man from Bugwi village, Chief Bvute in Mberengwa was shocked recently when he followed his brother who had left their bedroom at night only to find him having sex with their sister in the next house.

It has since emerged that the sister who is 16 years old is four months pregnant with brother.

Nkangelo Sibanda (24) and his sister Nokuthula appeared before Mberengwa Magistrate Evia Matura facing incest charges legally defined as having sexual intercourse within prohibited degree of relationship as defined in Section 75 (2) of the Criminal Law (Cordification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

State prosecutor Wadzanayi Shayanewako told the court that on July 27 2017, at around midnight Nkangelo left his brother's bedroom where he was sleeping and went out.

About 20 minutes later, the accused's brother decided to follow him after he suspected that his brother was unwell. He looked for him in the toilet and at the back of the house but could not find him. He then decided to check in her sister's hut where he intended to alert her that Nkangelo was missing.

He entered the room which was not locked and was shocked to allegedly find the two busy enjoying sex.

He left the two and alerted their mother who was sleeping in another hut.

The mother quizzed the two and they allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship. The mother informed their father who was in Kwekwe at the time and he instructed his wife to inform the Neighbourhood Watch Committee leading to the arrest of the two.

On the same day the two were examined at Zvishavane district hospital.

The girl is alleged to have confessed that she is four months pregnant with her brother Nkangelo being responsible.

The two have been remanded in custody until August 7 for sentence.

